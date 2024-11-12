Local Church fundraising to repair storm damage

By Fiona Ellam
Contributor
Published 12th Nov 2024, 17:59 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 11:20 GMT
St Thomas’ Church Greetland and West Vale is currently fundraising to repair the damaged West Window. The window was badly damaged by Storm Malik in January 2022 and with donations from the congregation, bracing was added to make it safe. This church is now actively raising the funds to repair it.

This is a huge additional cost for the congregation who have rallied round and with grants have raised just over half the projected costs of £70,000.

Church Warden Fiona Ellam said ‘we have been successful in getting some grants towards this and are very grateful to the following who specialise in historic buildings’:

· Congregational & General Charitable Fund

Internal view of braced West WindowInternal view of braced West Window
· Yorkshire Historic Churches Trust

· Give to Go Green

· Diocesan Church Buildings Grant

· Buildings For Mission Fund

St Thomas' ChurchSt Thomas' Church
The church has already been busy with fundraising events; afternoon teas; musical concerts; table top sales and cheese and wine evening to name a few.

We still have more events planned in the next 6 weeks said the Church Warden, including a Musical and Dance Performance evening; Dickensian Fayre; Family Film Night; Wreath Making and Carols lead by Clifton and Lightcliffe Brass Band as well as a silent auction for a signed Denis Law Golf Day Manchester United Shirt ([email protected]). We are hoping that people will come along and enjoy the events whilst at the same time supporting us with our fund raising.

Details of all are events are found on our website (www.stthomasgreetland.org.uk ) and on our Facebook page. Donations can be given via the website or until December 13th on the Give to Go Green matched funding site.

