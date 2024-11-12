Local Church fundraising to repair storm damage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

St Thomas’ Church Greetland and West Vale is currently fundraising to repair the damaged West Window. The window was badly damaged by Storm Malik in January 2022 and with donations from the congregation, bracing was added to make it safe. This church is now actively raising the funds to repair it.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a huge additional cost for the congregation who have rallied round and with grants have raised just over half the projected costs of £70,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Church Warden Fiona Ellam said ‘we have been successful in getting some grants towards this and are very grateful to the following who specialise in historic buildings’:

· Congregational & General Charitable Fund

Internal view of braced West Window

· Yorkshire Historic Churches Trust

· Give to Go Green

· Diocesan Church Buildings Grant

· Buildings For Mission Fund

St Thomas' Church

The church has already been busy with fundraising events; afternoon teas; musical concerts; table top sales and cheese and wine evening to name a few.

We still have more events planned in the next 6 weeks said the Church Warden, including a Musical and Dance Performance evening; Dickensian Fayre; Family Film Night; Wreath Making and Carols lead by Clifton and Lightcliffe Brass Band as well as a silent auction for a signed Denis Law Golf Day Manchester United Shirt ([email protected]). We are hoping that people will come along and enjoy the events whilst at the same time supporting us with our fund raising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details of all are events are found on our website (www.stthomasgreetland.org.uk ) and on our Facebook page. Donations can be given via the website or until December 13th on the Give to Go Green matched funding site.