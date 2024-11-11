Local Contractor Builds Community Spirit With Halifax Volunteer Programme

A team of volunteers from Caddick has downed tools to provide rugby coaching at Rastrick High School as part of the business’ Communities Week volunteer programme.

The project has seen a team of volunteers from Caddick take time out of their day jobs to join Old Brodleians Rugby Union Football Club in coaching local Halifax secondary school students in an after school coaching session.

Caddick also donated £1,000 to the Old Brodleians Rugby Union Football Club to help fund Rastrick High School’s new rugby balls and equipment for its pupils.

The volunteer initiative formed part of Caddick’s annual Communities Week programme, which launched last year as part of its wider Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, Places for Life.

Building on the business’ continued efforts to support the communities local to its projects, the second Communities Week saw staff donate over 400 hours to good causes across Yorkshire, the North East, North West and Midlands.

Volunteers chose the Halifax initiative as part of Caddick’s work to deliver 122 high-quality new build-to-rent homes in the town centre on behalf of Placefirst.

Steve Ford, Regional Managing Director for Caddick Construction Yorkshire and North East, commented: “Contributing to the community is hugely important to the team at Caddick. It is widely ingrained in every aspect of the work we do, from our use of sustainable materials to prioritising a local supply chain and making donations to local good causes.

“During our Communities Week, we have had the opportunity to take these initiatives one step further. By downing tools we have put our community first, and given our time to make a meaningful difference. I’m proud of what the team has achieved at Rastrick High School, and we hope the work is well received by the local residents.”