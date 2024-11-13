Local estate agents Robert Watts named as one of the best in the UK.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At this year’s EA Masters, which took place on 5th November at Evolution London, Robert Watts Estate Agents were named as one of the UK’s top estate agents.

For the fourth year in a row, the family-run agency was awarded a Gold award for their sales service, earning them a place as an Exceptional rated agent in the prestigious 2025 Best Estate Agent Guide.

This year, the team at Robert Watts Estate Agents were also shortlisted for Best Medium Agent. The shortlist in this award category was selected from agents across the country with up to 20 branches, who received the highest ratings within the Best Estate Agent Guide.

John Watts, managing director at Robert Watts said: “It is incredible to be recognised in the Best Estate Agent Guide for the fourth year in a row.

John Watts with celebrity speaker Jason Fox at EA Masters.

“The Best Estate Agent Guide is a fantastic free resource for consumers to identify the top agents in their area and is constructed following a thorough independent assessment of every agent in the UK, so it’s an outstanding achievement to be listed.

“Appearing on the shortlist for the Best Agent award in the medium category was also a huge moment for us as a team, and is another reminder of all the hard work we have put in over the last 12 months to help people across West Yorkshire buy and sell.”

