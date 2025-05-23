Local friends take the Big Leap for Overgate’s Big Build Appeal!

By Claire Howard
Contributor
Published 23rd May 2025, 12:04 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 15:16 BST

Three fearless fundraisers from Calderdale are set to take on the ultimate challenge – jumping 15,000ft from a plane – all in support of Overgate Hospice’s Big Build Appeal. Sisters Gemma and Hannah Thorpe, along with friend and colleague Georgia Kellett, have signed up for The Big Leap – Overgate’s charity skydiving campaign – and are preparing to face their fears head-on to help build a brand-new Hospice for their local community.

Gemma and Georgia both work at Hanson Plywood, a valued supporter of Overgate, and say their workplace’s connection with the Hospice inspired them to take on the sky-high challenge.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for an amazing cause,” the trio said. “Some of us have worked with Overgate through our jobs, and this just felt like the perfect opportunity to do something more.”

Their jump comes at a milestone moment, as construction is now officially underway on Overgate’s new, purpose-built Hospice. With £12.25 million already raised, and just £500,000 left to reach the target, every fundraiser is helping bring the project one step closer to completion.

Gemma, Georgia and Hannah
Gemma, Georgia and Hannah

“It’s very fulfilling to know we’re part of something so meaningful,” they added. “We couldn’t be prouder of the money we’ve raised – and we really hope it makes a big difference.”

With their skydive just around the corner, the group admit they’re feeling a mix of nerves and excitement.

“We’re all very nervous – but really excited too,” said Hannah. “We’ve only heard great things, so we’re hoping it’ll be exhilarating!”

Georgia added: “It’s amazing to be doing this together – we’ll share memories that only the three of us will truly understand. Before, during, and after – it’s going to be unforgettable.”

Gemma, Georgia and Hannah
Gemma, Georgia and Hannah

And for Gemma, it’s not just the jump she’s looking forward to: “I’m most excited about the actual moment we leave the plane – but the whole day will be brilliant. A glass of wine afterwards will definitely be in order!”

Spaces are still available for The Big Leap from June to September, for more information visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk

