Local home care company is top 2% in the region

Home Instead Calderdale is delighted to receive a prestigious award by a national reviews website, having been named one of the top 20 home care companies in the Yorkshire & Humber region and becoming part of the top 1.9% of home care companies in the region. They have made it onto the impressive list out of 1,031 home care companies and this is the seventh time they have won this award.

The award is based on the home care company’s reviews on homecare.co.uk, the UK’s top home care reviews site dubbed by many as the ‘TripAdvisor for home care’. The reviews are given by people that Home Instead cares for, plus their loved ones. Home Instead Calderdale made it to the exclusive list thanks to its impressively high review score of 10.

One heart-warming homecare.co.uk review from a family member of a client of Home Instead Calderdale, is as follows:

“We want to say a huge thank you to the wonderful carers and professional management team who looked after our dad. Dad had late onset Alzheimer's but we knew he was desperate to stay in his own home. Home Instead - who had looked after my mum up to her passing - were our first choice for help.

The Home Instead team with their award

“Nothing was too much trouble. The manager came to the house to meet Dad and the immediate family and we discussed what Dad's likes and dislikes were. They took great interest in finding out about Dad’s life, his jobs, travel, different homes and most importantly to us they were kind, respectful and caring.

“The care he received was first class - his main carer was brilliant at encouraging Dad to maintain a good personal care routine and change his clothes regularly. The carers were patient, and professional and took a genuine interest in chatting with Dad.”

Munaf Patel, owner of Home Instead Calderdale said: “We are delighted to receive so many top reviews from our clients and to be listed for the fifth year in a row as a top 20 home care company across the Yorkshire & Humber region. This is testament to the hard work and dedication shown by everyone at Home Instead Calderdale.

“We would like to thank all the families who have taken the time to recommend us and also our fantastic team of Care Professionals who keep going above and beyond to care for people in the latter year’s of their lives, ensuring they are treated with dignity and compassion.”

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Good quality home care is so important as it means people can get the help and support they need so they can continue to live independently in their own homes.

“Home care workers play a vital role in keeping people who are less mobile, due to age, illness or disability, both mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews help people to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.

“Home Instead Calderdale has shown it provides care of the highest quality and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in the Yorkshire & Humber.”

Home Instead Calderdale provides a wide range of care services, including personal care, including help with dressing and bathing, dementia care and companionship care.

The company is looking for caring people to join its team and become a Care Professional. New recruits don’t necessarily need previous sector experience; the most important attributes are a kind heart and the desire to make a difference.