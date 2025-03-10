Luxury Northern Belle train to visit Hebden Bridge and Brighouse for gourmet journey through Yorkshire countryside

One of the world’s most luxurious trains will pay a rare visit to Hebden Bridge and Brighouse next month to take champagne-sipping passengers on a slap-up gourmet lunch journey through the Yorkshire countryside.

A red carpet will be laid across the platform as the Northern Belle, a 1930s Pullman-style train that was once part of the iconic Orient Express set-up, pulls into the station hauled by a vintage diesel locomotive.

And after nibbling Royal Siberian caviar, passengers will tuck into a new seven-course menu devised by a chef who has prepared meals for Madonna, Rod Stewart and Princess Diana.

Brian Clark, 51, who lives in Sowerby Bridge, and recently joined the train as Director of Food and Beverages, has worked in top hotels and restaurants around the globe.

The six-hour trip on Friday, April 18, will be the only visit to the two towns this year by the train, which actor Bill Nighy described as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel” when it featured on Channel 5’s “The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys” programme.

It even has its own onboard musicians, who serenade passengers while they dine, and a conjuror who wanders from table to table to add an extra touch of magic to the occasion.

Passengers are expected to dress up for the occasion. A spokesman said: “We like to think we are transporting them back to the golden days of rail travel.

“So jeans, T-shirts and trainers would certainly be frowned upon. Dressing up is half the fun. Most gentlemen choose to wear a smart suit and tie, while the ladies like to show off their beautiful dresses.”

The train is scheduled to leave Manchester Victoria at 12.20, before calling at Rochdale at 12.40, Hebden Bridge at 1 and Brighouse at 1.20.

Although it will be the Northern Belle’s only visit to Hebden Bridge and Brighouse this year, the train will make several trips from Leeds and Manchester, including steam-hauled journeys over the picturesque Settle-Carlisle line.

Fares start at £365. For more details and to book, see the website.

