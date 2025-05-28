Matthew Handley Invited to royal garden party for outstanding services to karate

Matthew Handley 43 who has lived in Sowerby Bridge Halifax all his life who has practised Karate since the age of nine years old Matthew is a 5th Dan black belt and has represented England for Karate was the first ever national para karate coach and is currently the British para karate coach and runs the most successful Karate Club in Halifax, Halifax sport karate.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Handley 43 who has lived in Sowerby Bridge Halifax all his life who has practised Karate since the age of nine years old Matthew is a 5th Dan black belt and has represented England for Karate was the first ever national para karate coach and is currently the British para karate coach and runs the most successful Karate Club in Halifax, Halifax Sport Karate. The club has been at home to many English, British, international, Commonwealth and world medalists, since 2005 and has provided an inclusive place for anyone to learn the art of Karate.

Matthew was been invited to the Royal Garden party by his majesty of the king on the 20th of May 2025 for his outstanding services to karate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew received news of the invitation last week through the post Matthew said when the postman came and a letter came through. He was overwhelmed and didn’t know what to think.

Matthew Handley at the Royal Garden Party

Then he saw the Royal emblem on the front of the envelope and the word Buckingham Palace on the back.

Matthew said: "I slowly opened the letter so I wouldn’t damage it. What did I know? What was in it after opening the letter and removing the content to find an invitation to the Royal Garden party? I was totally shocked and absolutely thrilled to have this opportunity to go to meet the Royal family and see Buckingham Palace. Matthew said. I’ve dedicated 35 years of my life to karate and sport and helping people selflessly in our community for the last 20 years to have this come through the post from the king for me meant the world after all the years of hard work and dedication to something I love."

"The day came for us to go to London and attend the Royal Garden party. We got to London the day before the event and arrived at the palace at 2.30pm and waited for the main gate of the palace to open at 3pm everybody was walked through the palace gates and round the side into the gardens where we was welcomed by usher’s and went to the Royal Garden tents to get refreshments at 4pm the Royal Guards came out onto the balcony and walk down the stairs onto the gardens whilst the national anthem played and out came the Royal family led by Prince William and Kate and the other members of the royal family at the end of the national anthem all the Royal family walk down the stairs to meet attendees of the Royal garden party where they spent a lot of time greeting talking to members of the public then the Royal family went to the Royal tent where they too enjoyed some refreshments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This was a massive opportunity to see the Royal Gardens and enjoy an hour walking around the palace at 5pm, the Royal family walked back through the crowds talking and greeting many of the public before going back into the palace when we were all asked to leave at 6pm, it was such an honour to have been invited and was an amazing day and one we will never forget."