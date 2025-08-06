Mayor of Calderdale names Overgate Hospice and Yorkshire Air Ambulance as Charities of the Year 2025/26

Overgate Hospice and Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) are proud to be named the joint charity partners for the Mayor of Calderdale’s Charity Appeal 2025/26, selected by Mayor Councillor Steven Leigh MBE.

In his announcement, Councillor Leigh said: “I’m proud to support both Overgate Hospice and Yorkshire Air Ambulance during my mayoral year. These two charities provide exceptional care and life-saving services to the people of Calderdale and beyond.

"Overgate offers compassionate support to individuals and families facing life-limiting illnesses, while Yorkshire Air Ambulance ensures urgent medical help reaches those in critical need, often in the most difficult circumstances.

“Supporting them both felt like a natural choice, given the vital role they each play in our community.”

Mayor Councillor Steven Leigh MBE and Deputy Mayor Councillor Geraldine Carter with Tracey Wilcocks, CEO of Overgate Hospice, and Stef Maynard, YAA West Yorkshire Community Fundraiser

Deputy Mayor, Councillor Geraldine Carter, added: “I am absolutely delighted that the Mayor has chosen to support Overgate and Yorkshire Air Ambulance as his charities for this Mayoral Year 2025/26. These charities are so important to the daily lives of our Calderdale residents.

"I think everyone will have known someone who has received outstanding care at the hospice and pre-hospital emergency care saving lives by the team at Yorkshire Air Ambulance. I look forward to working with both charities and supporting the Mayor’s Appeal.”

The year-long partnership will raise vital funds and awareness for two essential services at the heart of Calderdale – Overgate Hospice, providing expert care and support to people with life-limiting illnesses, and Yorkshire Air Ambulance, delivering urgent emergency medical care across the region.

The appeal will launch with a special fundraising launch event, Last Night of the Proms, on Friday, September 5 at St Martin’s Church, Brighouse. Guests will enjoy an uplifting evening of live music from the Clifton and Lightcliffe Band. Tickets are £10 per person and under 12s are free.

There will be a raffle and Pimm’s for sale and attendees are encouraged to bring along a picnic. Tickets are available from the Brighouse BID Office or by contacting Howard Blagbrough on 07890 715576 / [email protected]

Overgate Hospice has provided specialist palliative and end-of-life care in Calderdale for over 40 years, free of charge. Supporting patients and families both at the hospice and in the community, Overgate’s team offers medical expertise alongside emotional, psychological, and bereavement support.

Chief executive Tracey Wilcock said: “It is a true honour for Overgate Hospice to be chosen as one of the Mayor’s Charities of the Year.

“Every day, we support people across Calderdale at the most difficult times in their lives, and this recognition shines a light on the compassionate care our team provides.

“We are also delighted to be working alongside Yorkshire Air Ambulance, another wonderful local charity.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to Mayor Steven Leigh and his deputy Geraldine Carter for this opportunity, and we are excited for the year ahead.”

Rachel Lumb, events and community fundraising manager, added: “We’re so proud and grateful that Overgate Hospice has been selected as one of the Mayor of Calderdale’s chosen charities for 2025/26.

“Being part of the Mayor’s Charity Appeal is a wonderful opportunity for us to raise awareness of the specialist care we provide. We look forward to working closely with the Mayor and the team at Yorkshire Air Ambulance to make this partnership something really special.”

Yorkshire Air Ambulance is a life-saving charity providing rapid-response emergency medical care to more than five million people across Yorkshire. Operating from two air support units, the charity delivers pre-hospital critical care within minutes to even the most remote locations. YAA’s head office is based in Elland.

In 2024, YAA responded to over 1,400 incidents, treating more than 1,300 patients and transporting nearly 950 to hospital for urgent care.

Angela Vyas, regional fundraiser – West Yorkshire, said: “On behalf of everyone at Yorkshire Air Ambulance, we would like to say a huge thank you to Stephen Leigh MBE, Mayor of Calderdale. We are excited to partner with Overgate in the coming year as a joint Charity Partner for the Mayor’s Appeal.

“As we celebrate our 25th anniversary in 2025, we’re reminded that our ability to provide hospital-level care from the air is only possible because of the incredible public support we receive.”

Charlotte Bray, West Yorkshire community fundraiser, added: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be chosen alongside Overgate Hospice as the joint charity partner for the Mayor’s Charity Appeal.

“This incredible opportunity not only shines a spotlight on the vital work YAA does but also opens the door to an exciting year of community-driven fundraising with him. We can’t wait to see what we’ll achieve in the months ahead!”

The Mayor’s Charity Appeal 2025/26 will feature a full calendar of community-led events. Local schools, businesses and individuals are encouraged to get involved and support this special partnership between two charities making a real difference in Calderdale and beyond.