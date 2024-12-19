MHA’s Christmas MELA brings community spirit to life in Keighley

More than 200 local residents came together in Victoria Hall in Keighley to enjoy a celebration of culture, unity and festive joy at Christmas MELA 2024 hosted by Manningham Housing Association (MHA).

There was something for everyone including a visit from Santa Claus, a festive photo booth, DJ, henna art and facepainting, calligraphy, a charity clothes stall, bouncy castle, tombola, balloon modelling and a huge selection of food choices reflecting the region’s rich culinary diversity

Alongside MHA residents and staff, representatives of the association’s key partner organisations - including Bradford Council, West Yorkshire Police, Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture, Shipley College, Project 6 and Skills House - joined in the fun and ran pop-up stalls providing information on what they do.

Feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the inclusive environment, enjoyable entertainment and delicious food.

MHA Chief Executive Lee Bloomfield (third from left) joins staff in serving up the wide selection of food on offer at Christmas MELA 2024

Lee Bloomfield, MHA Chief Executive, said: “A big thank you to all the Keighley residents who joined us for Christmas MELA 2024.

“It was a vibrant celebration of unity, culture and community spirit for people of all ages.

“Our MELA Working Group is worthy of special praise for their hard work and dedication in organising the event, including a big shoutout to Sayful Alam for leading the team with such passion.

“We are also indebted to our partner organisations who took the time to come along and do so much to support our activities throughout the year.

Santa Claus joins MHA staff in sharing the joy at Christmas MELA 2024

“The valuable feedback from attendees will play a vital role in shaping future MELA events, ensuring they continue to inspire togetherness and inclusivity across Bradford and Keighley.”

Rupert Pometsey, MHA Chair, said: “It was fantastic to see so many families come together to be part of the celebration.

“The event also served as a platform for raising awareness about community support services.

“Through a dynamic blend of entertainment, creativity and cultural appreciation, Christmas MELA 2024 successfully fostered an inclusive space where people from all walks of life could share the festive joy.

“It was a proud and memorable day for everyone associated with Manningham Housing Association.”