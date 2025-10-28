MP Kate Dearden joins Hindu Society of Halifax to celebrate Diwali

Halifax, UK — The Hindu Society of Halifax hosted a vibrant and heartwarming Diwali celebration this week, bringing together members of the local community for an evening filled with light, culture, and togetherness. The Society was honoured to welcome Member of Parliament Kate Dearden as the guest of honour for the festivities.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MP Dearden was greeted by Mr Praveen Betha, who opened the evening with a warm welcome speech. Praveen introduced the MP to the audience, highlighting her inclusive work and commitment to community values. In his address, Mr Betha also spoke about the importance of establishing a dedicated prayer room in Halifax - a shared spiritual space that could be used by people of all faiths, promoting harmony and mutual respect.

That evening, MP Kate Dearden engaged warmly with attendees, taking time to speak with families, and children. She praised the talented young performers and the atmosphere of joy and inclusivity. Ms Dearden also enjoyed the traditional home-made Indian food, prepared by community members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MP also took part in lighting the traditional Diya, accompanied by Dr. Srinivas Korampalli and Kavita Korampalli, symbolising the spirit of light and unity that Diwali represents. During the event, Sireesha Betha took the opportunity to reiterate to Ms Dearden the importance of a dedicated prayer space for the Hindu community in Halifax.

Members of Hindu Society of Halifax with MP Kate Dearden

Ms Dearden also presented certificates of appreciation to teenage volunteers, recognising their continued service and commitment to the community. These young volunteers have been actively supporting the Hindu Society of Halifax, Sanskriti Halifax, and Kidskool workshops, contributing their time and energy to cultural, educational, and community events throughout the year.

In her remarks, MP Kate Dearden said it was a pleasure to join the celebrations, praising the wonderful performances and the warmth of the community. She spoke about Diwali as a joyous occasion that brings families and friends together to reflect on shared values, new beginnings, and the strong sense of belonging that the Hindu community brings to Halifax.

The Hindu Society of Halifax expressed sincere thanks to MP Kate Dearden for attending and for her warm, inclusive presence. Her engagement with the community made the celebration even more memorable.