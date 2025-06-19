New audiology services to launch in Halifax

A Halifax opticians is expanding its offering to become a dedicated hearing hub, providing enhanced audiology services to customers. Staff at Specsavers in Halifax have undergone training to deliver a range of audiology services – including hearing tests, hearing aid fittings and ear wax removal – using the very latest in industry technology.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new hearing hub will officially open on Friday 20th June and the store will be celebrating the launch with balloons, cupcakes, and a formal ribbon cutting ceremony which will take place from midday.

Faisal Shakeel, audiology partner at Specsavers Halifax said: "We’re so excited to be expanding our audiology services to meet the needs of the community. We have a great team on hand to deliver the very best service, and we have all worked extremely hard to create this new space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We can’t wait to welcome all of our customers on Thursday to celebrate the opening with us!"

Specsavers Halifax

The expansion comes as the team continues to grow, with 55 staff currently employed, including three new starters in the past month. The store, which is locally owned and run, also supports the next generation of professionals, with two pre-registration optometrists due to qualify in the coming months, and a total of eight dispensing opticians.

The launch event will take place between 11am–4pm and Specsavers’ Big Ear will also be in attendance.

Specsavers Halifax is committed to supporting the local community through accessible, expert care and investment in professional development.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/halifax