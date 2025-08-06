New care home lands in Lindley

A new, purpose-built residential and dementia care home will open its doors this October, bringing with it a fresh approach to community-based care and creating 30 new local jobs in its first phase of recruitment.

Lindley Park Care Home will provide 60-beds, all with en suite bathrooms. Suites will also be available to accommodate couples. The modern home is located in the heart of Lindley village (Brian Street, Huddersfield), close to local shops, social clubs and churches—ensuring residents feel fully connected to the wider community.

The £12m home, developed by Torsion and operated by Tanglewood, has been designed with sustainability and carbon efficiency in mind. It will provide comfort, connection, and care with a focus on high-quality residential and specialist dementia care in a luxurious and supportive environment.

As part of its commitment to integrating with the local community, Lindley Park Care Home will offer a wide range of community engagement activities led by an experienced care team. These will include both in-home events and external outings, encouraging meaningful relationships between residents and their neighbours in Lindley.

The home will offer a wealth of amenities, including a dedicated hair salon, a vibrant sports lounge, an activity room, on-site café, garden lounge, quiet lounge, dining room and lounge on each floor and premium rooms - all designed to promote wellbeing, independence and social connection.

Heading the home is Anna Chan, who has been appointed as Home Manager. Anna brings over 20 years of experience in the care sector, having worked her way from care assistant to home manager. She holds a Level 5 Diploma in Adult Social Care and has also spent time in Poland working with the Red Cross.

“I’m incredibly proud to lead the team at Lindley Park Care Home,” said Anna.

“This will be more than just a care home— it’ll be a vibrant community where residents will feel truly at home. I’m passionate about building strong, trusting relationships with our residents and their families. Every individual deserves dignity, compassion and joy in their daily lives, and that’s exactly what we’re here to provide.”

The home’s first recruitment phase is now underway, with 30 new roles being created across care, hospitality, administration and wellbeing services. Further recruitment is planned as the home reaches full capacity in the months ahead.

Lindley Park Care Home aims to set a new standard for care in Huddersfield, blending professional expertise with a heartfelt commitment to community and personalised support.

