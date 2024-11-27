New Swap Shop in Halifax

Little Movers Halifax holds a monthly Swap Shop Available to all.

Wouldn't it be great to recycle the clothes our little ones grow out of and have the opportunity to get their next size up all in one venue? The answer is yes!

We have opened up a monthly local swap shop at Foundry Street Community Centre across from Tescos in Sowerby Bridge.

Everyone is welcome, no referral needed. We have clothes and shoes available from Tiny Baby to 16 years old.

We need your help to spread the word to help reach all families in the Halifax area.