Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL: Happy Hall-oween Halifax

The Courtyard has been full of colour this week too with so many children dressed up to the nines, or should that be 13s, for Halloween as witches and wizards, skeletons and dragons, we even had a zombie cheerleader! Our trick or treat trail, which sees young people explore every nook and cranny of this unique heritage site looking for clues, has been more popular than ever, with hundreds taking part.

And things will continue to be busy in the courtyard, because as soon as we wave goodbye to spooky season, we say hello to the sleigh bells ringing and the promise of Santa Claus coming to town.

Our Christmas tree arrives next week, and we’ll start preparing The Courtyard for the most wonderful time of the year! We have six long weekends of festive markets with 54 stalls, making them our biggest to date!

We have more than 100 different traders on rotation selling everything from artisan spirits, cakes, cookies and cheeses to hand-made clothing and accessories, candles, pottery and wooden crafts.

As well as the market stalls, there are food traders, including Yorkshire Bratwurst, gifts galore stocked by our independent shops, plus our bandstand, sponsored by Heart, will be full of magical music, with local artists and community groups creating a fabulously festive feel.

We have late night shopping with a twist this year as our trader’s extend their opening hours to match the markets on Fridays and Saturdays until 7pm, meaning there’s more time to find the perfect present.

It’s the nature of the events business that while preparing for Christmas another foot is firmly striding towards summer with announcements for Live at The Piece Hall aplenty. We hope there will be something for everyone with rock, pop, indie, and soul already on the line-up and lots more artists soon to be revealed!

The shows are hard work, but the benefits of bringing so many people into the town who otherwise wouldn’t visit are immense to local businesses. We’ve recently been analysing data from last year’s series showing 74% of the audience came from outside Halifax. We also sold tickets in 53 different countries, helping to raise the profile of Calderdale and putting The Piece Hall firmly on the global map! Santa won’t have any trouble finding us this year!

If you need your fix of music sooner, there are two gigs featuring rising stars currently part of The Piece Hall Academy.

Alastair Bentley will be taking to the stage as a guest vocalist with punk icon Mark Laff and his new project, XGENERATIONX in Hebden Bridge on 11 November. Mark is making an electrifying comeback performing the songs of Generation X that he played such a key role in creating, alongside Steve Norman from Spandau Ballet and Elizabeth Westwood from Westworld.

And head to The Grayston Unity on Friday, November 14 to check out The Caymans who are supporting Hotel Lux at this much-loved Halifax indie venue.

