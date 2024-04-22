No question quizzers on form as £1400 raised for hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event, which took place at The Shay Stadium in Halifax, was attended by more than 100 people and attracted teams from across Calderdale and Kirklees.

The successful quiz, with teams of up to six people, all competing for ‘bragging rights’ to be announced the overall winner, has become a much-loved annual event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Companies and individuals from across the region also donated 41 prizes for the raffle, which in itself has become something of a ‘must enter’ event, as the prestigious prizes are highly sought after.

The Winning Team, NRG.

"It was wonderful to see so many people support such a worthwhile cause. Colleagues, clients and friends all united to raise money for Overgate Hospice.”

“The work the Hospice does in the local community is amazing, we want to do as much as we can to support them and the quiz is just one of the things we do for them. So many of us have been touched by people affected by cancer and other life-limiting illnesses”, said Maureen Cawthorn, Managing Director Wilkinson Woodward.

Louise Iredale, Corporate Fundraiser at Overgate Hospice, said: "We had a really enjoyable evening. The quiz, as always, was very well organised and attended.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We not only want to thank everyone at Wilkinson Woodward for making it happen, but also everyone that attended, to participate in a very enjoyable quiz, not to mention all the companies and individuals that donated the marvellous gifts for the raffle prizes.”

Wilkinson Woodward has been part of the Calderdale and Kirklees communities since 1886 and proudly supports a variety of charities and causes throughout the region.