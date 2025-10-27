Nominations are now open for the Calderdale Community Spirit Awards 2026

Guests celebrate at the Calderdale Community Spirit Awards 2024

The Community Foundation for Calderdale are proud to announce that nominations are open for the Community Spirit Awards which will be held at The Victoria Theatre, Halifax on Friday 17th April 2026 celebrating the incredible work happening in the not-for-profit sector in Calderdale.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previously, the sell-out event was held at The Venue, Barkisland, but due to demand, we are moving to The Victoria Theatre giving even more people the chance to celebrate the phenomenal work taking place across Calderdale’s charity and community sector.

These Awards shine a spotlight on the unsung charity heroes making Calderdale a better place to live. Categories include Young Community Champion, Volunteer of the Year, Arts & Culture, Outstanding Individual, Charity of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We also have an updated category of Sustainability recognising individuals, schools, community groups, or charities taking action to protect the environment and inspire others to build a greener Calderdale.

New for 2026 is the Making A Difference Award recognising groups and individuals who have introduced fresh ideas that have made a positive difference. This could include launching a new charity, developing an innovative project or responding creatively to challenges like the cost-of-living crisis.

Steve Duncan, CEO of The Community Foundation for Calderdale explained, “The Community Spirit Awards are always one of the highlights of our year, and 2026 will be our biggest and most inspiring celebration yet. Calderdale’s not-for-profit sector continues to grow in strength, and we’re delighted to be moving to the Victoria Theatre to showcase their incredible achievements on a larger stage. We’d like to thank all of our sponsors, in particular our headline sponsor BCA Leisure and filming sponsor Hawley Energy for helping us to make this special night possible.”

If you know a person or organisation going above and beyond to make a difference, please nominate them today at https://cffc.co.uk/community-spirit-awards-nominate/

by 10th December 2025.