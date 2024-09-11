Novus Energy launches to tackle net zero nationwide

Renewable Energy specialists Novus Energy have launched in Calderdale, working across the UK to help businesses, charities and individuals install renewable energy technologies and transition to Net Zero.

Based in Sowerby Bridge, Novus Energy is a team of local specialists with decades of experience in both domestic and commercial energy saving technologies. Significant increase in demand for renewable solutions, and the greater need for energy security in the UK, has led to the creation of Novus to tackle the growing pressure on decarbonisation.

Novus Energy offer solar panels, battery storage and low carbon heating systems like heat pumps to businesses, housing associations, councils, charities and homeowners.

Their work has already seen them operate across the UK, working on contracts alongside household names like British Gas, OVO Energy and the National Trust.

(L-R) Daniel Cawdron & Wayne Kenward of Novus Energy

"We are thrilled to launch Novus Energy and bring cutting-edge renewable technologies to our community and beyond," said Wayne Kenward, Director of Novus Energy. "Our mission is to provide reliable and affordable energy solutions that not only reduce carbon footprints but also lower energy bills. We believe that by making renewable energy accessible to everyone, we can contribute to a more sustainable future for generations to come."

While emissions across the UK are now half of the level of those in 1990, only a third of the further reductions needed are currently covered by credible plans. The Climate Change Committee have reported that the market needs to expand significantly, with heat pumps required in 10% of all homes, and the solar market must increase by five times before 2030. The electric car market share must increase from 16.5% to almost 100% within the same time period.

“It’s an incredibly important time for the renewable energy industry” Added Dan Cawdron, Director of Novus. “The industry needs to scale to tackle climate emissions, but for homeowners and businesses reductions in cost mean that going green with solar is a better investment than ever. Homeowners now have the option of going almost completely off grid, and we are seeing repayment periods as low as two years for solar on commercial buildings”.

Businesses and individuals interested in reducing their bills and emissions are encouraged to visit www.novus.energy for further details.