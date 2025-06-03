Our twin town St Pol-sur-Ternoise and Hebden Royd celebrate 45 years of twinning

By Jane Jackson
Contributor
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 16:29 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 09:12 BST
46 visitors from St Pol were joined by a delegation of four visitors from our other twin town Warstein. Hosts had been arranged for everyone, and they welcomed our visitors to their homes. “Welcome to Hebden Bridge, one of the most beautiful towns in the North of England” said Keith Butterick, Mayor of Hebden Royd at the Civic Welcome in the Picture House.

Our guests, who love the Picture House, relaxed as they listened to the speeches, then watched with keen interest Villages of Calderdale by Air, a film by Peter Thornton.

On Saturday morning we visited the Heptonstall Museum, an atmospheric and authentic Grade II Listed building, dating back to 1600. We then enjoyed a walk around St Thomas’ and the village centre.

The High Hirst Wood Meadow project was our next place of interest where we had a fascinating tour led by Neil Diment. During the tour he demonstrated mowing with a hand scythe – and was surprised to discover that Sebastien Hubo from St Pol was also familiar with the technique!

An ingenious bilingual quiz hosted by GenErika was the main event of Saturday evening. The winning team contained members from all three towns, which seemed very appropriate.

On the Sunday morning, we bade our guests a reluctant farewell and they boarded their coach for St Pol.

As Maire Vasseur had said “Lets stay strong, let’s not give up. We have been building bonds throughout these years of exchanges ……Together, we can build strong, lasting relationships and strengthen the social bonds between our countries”.

The mayors of St Pol and of Hebden Royd

1. Contributed

The mayors of St Pol and of Hebden Royd Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Saying goodbye to our friends!

2. Contributed

Saying goodbye to our friends! Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Between the museum and St Thomas'

3. Contributed

Between the museum and St Thomas' Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Heptonstall Museum

4. Contributed

Heptonstall Museum Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Hebden RoydHebden Bridge
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice