Overgate awarded Silver Veterans Aware Accreditation

Overgate Hospice is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Silver Award in the Armed Forces Covenant Employer Recognition Scheme. Nikki Scholey, Overgate’s Community Engagement Lead, and Marie Sullivan, Overgate’s Deputy Director of Clinical Services, attended the awards ceremony at York Racecourse to receive this honour.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Silver Veterans Aware Accreditation is part of the national Veteran Aware programme, which recognises organisations that demonstrate a strong commitment to improving healthcare for the Armed Forces community.

To achieve accreditation, organisations must meet the standards set by the Veterans Covenant Healthcare Alliance (VCHA) and show a clear dedication to understanding and addressing the needs of veterans and their families. This includes working with local veteran services and promoting awareness and fair access to healthcare for all those who have served.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This award highlights Overgate’s ongoing commitment to providing inclusive, compassionate care and ensuring that members of the Armed Forces community receive the understanding and support they deserve.

Overgate Hospice

Tracey Wilcocks, Overgate’s CEO, said: “I am proud to share that Overgate Hospice has been awarded the Silver Veterans Aware Accreditation. This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting members of the Armed Forces community, patients, families, staff, and volunteers alike. Our team had the honour of attending a special awards evening in York, celebrating this achievement alongside other fantastic organisations dedicated to veteran-friendly care. We’re so grateful to everyone who helped make this possible, together, we’re continuing to make a real difference.”