Overgate Hospice calls on Calderdale pubs to join their Big Pub Quiz Night

Pubs across Calderdale are gearing up for a night of friendly competition as Overgate Hospice’s Big Pub Quiz makes its exciting return on Thursday 16th October 2025.

Teams are encouraged to rally their mates and get ready for an evening packed with brain-teasing questions, tasty drinks, and unbeatable fun — all to support the vital care Overgate Hospice provides to people facing life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones.

Well-loved venues such as The Shibden Mill Inn and Hill Crest Bowling Club have already signed up, so quiz fans are urged to check if their favourite local pub is joining the fun this year.

Overgate Hospice relies on the support of the local community to continue providing its essential services. By hosting a quiz night, pubs can play a vital role in making a real difference.

Big Pub Quiz 2025

Chelsea Holt Conway, Community Fundraiser at Overgate Hospice, shared her enthusiasm ahead of the event: “The Big Pub Quiz is a fantastic way for pubs to bring their communities together, share plenty of laughs, and raise funds for a cause close to so many hearts. Last year’s quiz nights were buzzing with energy, packed pubs, and some seriously determined quizzers! We can’t wait to do it all again and hopefully raise even more this time around.”

In 2024, the event raised an amazing £11,000 thanks to packed venues and the generosity of quiz lovers across Calderdale. This year, Overgate Hospice are aiming even higher and is calling on more pubs and quiz enthusiasts than ever to take part.

While the official quiz night is on Thursday 16th October, venues are welcome to host their quiz whenever it suits them best — making the event completely flexible to fit around their schedules.

Whether you’re a landlord, bar manager, or a quiz fanatic with a favourite local spot, now is the perfect time to get involved!

To find out how to join the quiz excitement or to see the pubs getting involved either contact Overgate Fundraising on 01422 387121 or email them on [email protected].