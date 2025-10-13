Overgate Hospice: Empowering young people to give back, gain skills, and grow with purpose

Overgate Hospice is proud to celebrate the incredible contribution of it’s under the age of 18 volunteers, with an amazing 77 young people already supporting the charity across shops, events, and behind-the-scenes operations.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These passionate individuals are proving that the youth of Calderdale are stepping up to make a powerful, lasting difference in their community. Some volunteering in Overgate’s charity shops, sorting donations, welcoming customers, creating eye-catching displays, and bringing fresh energy to everything they do. Others lend their support at Overgate’s fundraising events or in key areas of Overgate’s operations, making a real impact where it matters most.

“Our under-18s bring so much to Overgate — not just their time and effort, but their enthusiasm, ideas, and willingness to learn,” said Sarah Page, Volunteer Services Manager. “They’re developing life and workplace skills, building confidence, and learning what it means to be part of something bigger than themselves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One inspiring example is Calyb, who volunteers with both the Estates Team and in the kitchen, proudly following in the footsteps of his mum, Kelly, who also works for The Hospice. Calyb ‘s involvement reflects the family and community spirit that sits at the heart of Overgate.

Overgate Volunteers

Kelly Miller Ward Clerk at Overgate Hospice shares her thoughts, “The Hospice has been a huge part of our lives for many years, as a family we have benefited from experiencing the positive support the hospice provides to families in their hour of need. When I was given the opportunity to become part of the Overgate family I knew it was the perfect opportunity to give something back to an organisation that helped me so much. Since then, my son Calyb has become a young volunteer working within the kitchen team and the estates team at the hospice. Seeing him grow in confidence and learn lots of new skills working alongside such great people makes me feel hugely proud”.

Volunteering with Overgate offers young people more than just experience — it gives them the chance to be part of a cause that provides vital care for people in Calderdale living with life-limiting illnesses, and support for their families and loved ones during the most difficult of times.

Overgate offers volunteering roles that are flexible, supportive, and genuinely impactful, giving young people a chance to:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gain real-world experience for future college, university or job applications

Calyb Story

Build skills in communication, customer service, time management, and teamwork

Make new friends and become part of a supportive community

Contribute to a cause that supports people across Calderdale with life-limiting illnesses

Interested in finding out more? Come Along to Overgate’s Open Afternoon!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overgate Volunteer

Overgate is hosting a drop-in Open Afternoon on Saturday 18th October 2025, from 1:30–3:30pm. Young people, parents, and anyone interested in learning more about volunteering are encouraged to go along and discover how to get involved.

This is the perfect time to find out how you can make a difference.

To find out more, please contact Volunteering on 01422 387145 or drop Volunteering an email on [email protected] x8g3qyt