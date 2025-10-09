Overgate Hospice highlights the impact of Gift Aid on families in Calderdale

Overgate Hospice is proud to join hundreds of charities across the UK on 9th October 2025 for Gift Aid Awareness Day, a national campaign celebrating the incredible impact of one simple action: ticking the Gift Aid box.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gift Aid is a UK government scheme that allows charities to claim an additional 25p for every £1 donated, at no extra cost to the generous supporters.Whether through direct donations, fundraising efforts, or the sale of donated goods in charity shops, Gift Aid significantly amplifies the specialist care and emotional support that Overgate can provide to patients and their families in Calderdale.

Thanks to Overgate’s generous supporters, Gift Aid raised over £60,000 last year. That extra boost, alongside other donations, helps provide care for families like Hazel and her late husband Paul, showing the incredible difference your support can make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hazel had always heard of Overgate’s excellent reputation, but it wasn’t until Paul was diagnosed with cancer that their family truly experienced the hospice’s compassionate care. After a difficult and uncomfortable hospital stay, Hazel felt a huge sense of relief when a bed became available at Overgate, Paul could get the comfort and care he deserved.

Overgate Gift Aid

Hazel recalls, “The moment I walked into the hospice and saw Paul sitting hand in hand with a doctor, I knew he was in the right place. It was nothing like the hospital—it felt calm, respectful, and deeply personal.”

Overgate’s nurses provided expert and loving care, ensuring Paul’s comfort during his final days. Hazel was able to stay close, supported every step of the way by the hospice team.

On the day Paul passed away, Hazel was able to spend time at his side, and the compassionate care and presence of the hospice team ensured that Hazel and Paul experienced kindness and time alone in those final moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Overgate’s support did not end there. Hazel found community and strength in the hospice’s bereavement services, participating in group sessions and counselling that helped her begin to heal. Amazingly, today she volunteers at The Hospice, giving back to the place that supported her family through one of life’s most difficult journeys.

Hazel from the story

Laura Golding, Income Generation Director at Overgate Hospice, highlights the significance of Gift Aid: “It’s one small tick, but it transforms generosity into vital care, comfort, and support. Gift Aid enables us to reach more families like Hazel’s, providing peace and dignity when it matters most.”

How the community can help Overgate Hospice:

Monetary donations: Donors are encouraged to tick the Gift Aid box when giving online or in person, allowing Overgate to claim an additional 25% on their donation at no extra cost.

Retail donations: Those donating items to Overgate’s charity shops can sign up for Retail Gift Aid, enabling the hospice to claim 25p for every £1 raised from donated goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spread the word: Supporters are encouraged to share the Gift Aid message widely to help maximize donations and the care Overgate can provide.

For more information, please visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk or contact Overgate Hospice on 01422 379151 or via email at [email protected]