Overgate Hospice receives £2,305 boost from renowned quiz night

Prominent Calderdale and Kirklees law firm, Wilkinson Woodward, is delighted to announce its annual Charity Quiz Night raised £2,305 – the highest total the quiz has ever raised – for Overgate Hospice and the Big Build Appeal.

Held at The Shay Stadium in Halifax on April 30, this year’s event was attended by nearly 200 people and saw 21 quiz teams, from across Calderdale and Kirklees, vying for the top spot in the well-cherished competition.

Another highly entertaining part of the event was the charity raffle. With many impressive prizes generously donated from businesses and individuals from across the region, eager guests were tempted to buy lots of tickets, and there were plenty of smiling faces on the happy prize winners.

“Overgate Hospice plays a vital and highly valued role in our local community. It’s heartwarming to see so many colleagues, clients and friends coming together to give support and raise much-needed funds.”

Pictured: James Hodgson and Clive Masters from Wilkinson Woodward with Suzanne Benn from Overgate Hospice

“The end-of-life care that Overgate provides for patients and their loved ones is invaluable, and hosting an annual quiz is just one of the ways that we can support a charity that helps so many individuals and families through the most difficult of times,” said Maureen Cawthorn, Managing Director of Wilkinson Woodward.

Suzanne Benn, Business Partnerships Manager at Overgate Hospice, said: “The Annual Quiz Nights Wilkinson Woodward hosts for Overgate Hospice never disappoint. This year’s event, once again, was great fun and highly attended.”

“We would like to thank the guests who participated, the kind businesses and individuals who donated such amazing prizes and, of course, the team at Wilkinson Woodward, not just for hosting the event but for their hard work in organising it. Every penny raised on the night is helping to build our new state-of-the-art hospice for the Calderdale community.”

Serving the Calderdale and Kirklees communities since 1886, Wilkinson Woodward is honoured to support a variety of charities and good causes across the region.