Placebo Play The Piece Hall With A Night Of Alternative Rock Nostalgia .

It's not every Tuesday night that Placebo rock up and play in little old Halifax, 90s Alternative rock legends were on fine form last night rocking out in front of a loud crowd cheering in anticipation to get a glimpse of front man Brian Molko, with another balmy summer's evening setting the scene for Placebo to play a spectacular Tuesday night show as part of the TK Maxx Presents Live At The Piece Hall the crowd were in for a real treat.

Since their conception in the 1990’s Placebo have always been a little different,8 a bit eccentric if you may say so . They’re the outsiders who stood out from the Brit-pop guitar bands of that era; visually and lyrically daring to take their music master pieces places no other band dare go, they have always been determined to follow their own musical path and tonight they’re politely asking us to put our phones away. We’re greeted with a series of on-screen messages requesting that we, “Be here now and enjoy the moment” and advising that “Taking photos or video on your phone is not welcome at this gig something very unusual for this day and age' it was nice to be transported back to the 1990s hay day for an evening with no electronic devices it almost felt like a sin getting my phone out.”

The band took to the stage at bang on 9pm with Brian wearing a full black slick outfit, looking effortlessly cool, the front man everyone knows and loves, directly in front of our eyes live in the famous cloth hall, it was nice to be able to see them from across the crowd without it being through various screens recording, With front man Molko’s voice having lost none of its uniqueness the band played a brilliant set, including fan favourites 'Bitter End', 'Nancy Boy' and the unforgettable 'Infra Red' that had the audience in raptures singing along, my favourite had to be 'Every You And Every Me' from 90s cult classic Cruel Intentions you could tell the lively audience were having the absolute best time of their lives in Halifax on a Tuesday night, Finishing with their long standing cover of Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill much to the audiences appreciation, Placebo showed that they can still entertain a crowd and have them in the palm of their hands, Placebo gave a stand out performance and I'm sure it will be remembered and talked about for years to come as they certainly know how to put on a show .

As reported , TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall, has already broken records for ticket sales with more than 170,000 tickets sold across the series. Outside of events in London and the south coast, only Glastonbury and Liverpool’s Anfield stadium will welcome more gig goers to outdoor shows in England between June and August – confirming The Piece Hall as one of the nation’s leading live music venues.

Placebo at The Piece Hall

The series continues with Air on (tonight) Wednesday, Michael Kiwanuka on Thursday and Underworld seeing in the weekend on Friday night and Tom Odell Sunday