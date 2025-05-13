Political opinion: Kate Dearden MP: From Remembrance to Action: Supporting Our Armed Forces After VE Day

Last week, we marked 80 years since Victory in Europe Day, the moment in 1945 when Britain and our allies triumphed over Nazi Germany, bringing the war in Europe to an end. It was a day to remember the immense sacrifices made and to reflect on the beginning of a long journey toward peace and recovery.

Here in Halifax, we are immensely proud of our military heritage. During the Second World War, battalions of the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment took part in major campaigns - from defending Dunkirk to the liberation of France. Their bravery lives on through the Regimental Association, a lasting source of pride and connection for veterans and their families.

Halifax’s contribution went beyond the battlefield. Local Haligonians carried out some of the most dangerous and specialist missions of the war. Residents served in the RAF’s Photo Reconnaissance Unit, undertaking high-risk intelligence operations. We also honour Royal Marine David Moffatt, one of the legendary “Cockleshell Heroes”, who died in a daring mission to disrupt Nazi shipping in occupied Bordeaux.

On the Home Front too, Halifax played its part. Local men and women served as Air Raid Wardens, Fire Watchers, and in the Civil Defence and Home Guard. Their dedication helped keep our communities safe and contributed to the national effort.

Kate Dearden MP with the Minister for Veterans

It was heartening to see our town come together in remembrance. From events at the Piece Hall to commemorations at Halifax Rugby Union Football Club, we honoured our history and those who lived through it. These celebrations were a powerful reminder of how Halifax stood united in the face of global conflict.

Ceremonies like these play a vital role in honouring our history and those who served, but they must be matched by ongoing support for our armed forces and veterans, not just on anniversaries, but every day.

I’m proud to have recently been appointed the parliamentary whip for the Ministry of Defence. Earlier this year, I helped steer the Armed Forces Commissioner Bill through Parliament - creating an independent voice to represent service personnel and their families.

The Labour Government is delivering real change. We're building “homes for heroes” and removing the red tape that’s blocked veterans from accessing social housing. No one who has served our country should face homelessness.

We’ve launched VALOUR, a £50 million network ensuring veterans can access care and services more easily. And we’ve returned 36,000 armed forces homes to public ownership, reversing a damaging privatisation and making sure military homes meet the standards our personnel deserve.

We’re also rebuilding our military capability, with the largest increase in defence spending since the Cold War. Our servicemen and women have received their biggest pay rise in over 20 years, recognising their extraordinary commitment.

As we reflect on the 80th anniversary of VE Day, let us honour the legacy of those who fought for freedom by strengthening support for those who serve today. Their bravery continues to protect the values we cherish. Let us celebrate them, not just in memory, but through real, lasting support.