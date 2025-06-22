Proportional Representation Advocates hold street stall in Hebden Bridge
The efforts of Make Votes Matter’s West Yorkshire group attracted the attention of Hebden On The Move, the Hebden Bridge community Facebook group, with member Rachel Hargreaves sharing pictures of the campaigners’ activities to the group’s thousands of members.
The street stall was held in anticipation of Make Votes Matter’s Democracy Action Weekend due to take place from Friday 4 July to Sunday 6 July. This, MVM says, is to mark the one-year anniversary of the 2024 general election, one of the most disproportionate in British history. Numerous events will be taking place across the country from Camborne to Carlisle, including a Northern England rally in Manchester’s St Peter’s Square on Saturday 5 July. The Manchester rally will honour the city’s role in advancing parliamentary reform and women’s suffrage. If you are interested in taking part, you can sign up at Home - Make Votes Matter.
As part of its advocacy for electoral change, the MVM campaigners also encouraged visitors to their street stall to add their signatures to a Change.org petition started by one of Make Votes Matter’s grassroots activists. The petition calls for one or all of the major public service broadcasters – the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Sky – to host a televised debate on the Westminster voting system, between keeping First Past the Post and replacing it with a proportional system, with debate participants answering questions asked by a live audience.
With support for adopting a different voting system around twice that for retaining FPTP and a Private Member’s Bill proposing this change for Westminster and English local elections scheduled to receive its second reading on 11 July, supporters of the petition believe that a dedicated debate on this issue would be pertinent. As party infighting within Labour and Conservative governments in recent years has undermined the argument that FPTP delivers ‘strong and stable’ governments, its proponents have changed tack, either stating the benefits of a constituency link (which several fairer systems also provide) or conceding that it is not a perfect system but that ‘now is not the right time’; supporters of this petition want those who defend a largely unsatisfactory status quo to address public concerns about it in a truly public forum. If you support what the petition calls for, you can sign, share and comment on it here.
MVM West Yorkshire are a welcoming group who organise regular campaign activities throughout the county. If you are interested in joining, please email us at [email protected].