Public meeting at St Peter's Church, Walsden aims to save the church

By Catherine Shelley
Contributor
Published 27th Nov 2024, 07:08 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 08:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

At a well-attended public meeting on Monday evening (November 25), held at St Peter's School, Walsden, a group of local residents agreed to work with the PCC (trustees) of St Peter's Church to see what can be done to save the Church.

With the support of Leeds Diocese the group now has six months to put together a Business Plan to see if the Church can be repaired and, most importantly, used to keep it maintained in the future.

The hope is that it might be used not only as a church but as a community centre, with space for local groups to meet, for music, exercise and more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Churches make great places for children's activities that need the space to run around, for music and performance art and the group is open to any ideas.

If you would be interested in helping, using the building, contributing to the repairs fund please contact the Vicar at [email protected]

Related topics:PCCChurches
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice