Public meeting at St Peter's Church, Walsden aims to save the church
With the support of Leeds Diocese the group now has six months to put together a Business Plan to see if the Church can be repaired and, most importantly, used to keep it maintained in the future.
The hope is that it might be used not only as a church but as a community centre, with space for local groups to meet, for music, exercise and more.
Churches make great places for children's activities that need the space to run around, for music and performance art and the group is open to any ideas.
If you would be interested in helping, using the building, contributing to the repairs fund please contact the Vicar at [email protected]