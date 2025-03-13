Resident seeks community input to shape future of Todmorden's tourism

Jacqui Matthews, a lifelong Todmorden resident and MSc Tourism student at the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI), is calling on the community to participate in an important online survey focused on regenerative tourism and community engagement.

Jacqui, who is also the Manager at Todmorden Information Centre, is conducting research to explore how Todmorden can become a leader in regenerative tourism – a tourism approach that actively improves natural, cultural, and social environments through collaboration with the community.

"I'm passionate about sharing the wonder of Todmorden with the world, but in a way that benefits everyone who calls this town home," says Jacqui Matthews. "Regenerative tourism offers a path to a more sustainable and positive future, but we need the community's input to make it a reality."

The survey, part of her Master's dissertation, aims to gather insights into residents' perceptions of tourism in Todmorden, their understanding of regenerative tourism, and their experiences with community engagement in tourism-related decisions.

"For now, this is just an academic exercise," she emphasises. "However, the feedback I gather could be used to inform the work of the Todmorden Information Centre and our local and regional councils, helping to shape tourism initiatives that truly reflect the community's needs and aspirations."

Jacqui's journey to this research began with a chance opportunity at the Todmorden Information Centre, where she discovered a passion for tourism and its potential to impact her hometown positively. Her studies at UHI have given her the knowledge and skills to explore this potential further.

"UHI's focus on community-driven, sustainable and regenerative tourism resonated deeply with me," she explains. "I believe Todmorden has the potential to become a beacon of this approach, setting an example for other communities."

The survey covers topics such as:

Awareness and understanding of regenerative tourism

Experiences with community engagement in tourism

Perceptions of tourism's impact on Todmorden

Priorities for the future of tourism in the town

"I encourage all Todmorden residents to take around 10 minutes to complete the survey," she says. "Your voice matters, and your participation can help us create a tourism model that benefits everyone."

The anonymous survey can be accessed online at https://app.onlinesurveys.jisc.ac.uk/s/uhi/regenerativetourismtodmorden or in paper format from the Todmorden Information Centre, which is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 3pm.

Any enquiries can be directed to Jacqui Matthews at [email protected]