Results of the public vote at Hebden Bridge Camera Club's Exhibition 2024

Hebden Bridge Camera Club’s annual exhibition returned to the Town Hall this year. Over 1200 visitors viewed the 57 prints on display and 937 votes were cast. Visitors were asked to vote for their favourite three images in order of preference and every print on display received some votes. There was no set theme and many people commented on how difficult it was to choose, with so many good and varied images. They included local views, scenes from around the world, buildings, still life, people, animals, birds plus more abstract images. All the votes were counted and the results were as follows: