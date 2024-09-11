Results of the public vote at Hebden Bridge Camera Club's Exhibition 2024
HEBDEN BRIDGE CAMERA CLUB ANNUAL EXHIBITION 2024
– THE WINNING IMAGES.
Hebden Bridge Camera Club’s annual exhibition returned to the Town Hall this year. Over 1200 visitors viewed the 57 prints on display and 937 votes were cast. Visitors were asked to vote for their favourite three images in order of preference and every print on display received some votes. There was no set theme and many people commented on how difficult it was to choose, with so many good and varied images. They included local views, scenes from around the world, buildings, still life, people, animals, birds plus more abstract images. All the votes were counted and the results were as follows:
1. Maunsell Fort at Redsand by Graham Barnes
2. Fiery Autumn Colours by Steph Penny
3. Winter Morning by Barbara Lansdell
The winning images will be featured on the Club’s website www.hebdenbridgecc.co.uk . The clubs 2025 calendar of Hebden Bridge images is now on sale in local outlets and copies can be purchased by contacting the club via the website.
The Club would like to thank all who attended for making the exhibition successful and remind anyone who is interested in joining the Club, to please contact us through our website for details of a free trial of membership.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.