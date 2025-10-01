RSPCA urges people to adopt ‘every kind’ of dog including Halifax pooch as crisis sees record numbers

The RSPCA is urging people to consider adopting 'every kind' of dog this Adoptober as the charity is struggling with record numbers of dogs in its care - including a pooch at the Halifax branch.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is hoped that Adoptober - the RSPCA’s annual rehoming campaign - will be the month for Paddy (pictured) and a forever home will finally be found for him!

Nine-year-old Paddy who is under the care of the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & Bradford Branch is a loving and happy boy who has been looking for a home for 182 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2024 the RSPCA as a whole across its centres and branches rehomed a staggering 26,167 animals.

Paddy

Branches are part of the RSPCA but run as charities in their own right and work incredibly hard to rehome and rehabilitate animals across England and Wales.

But Paddy’s rehoming appeal comes as the RSPCA reveals it is facing a rehoming crisis with record numbers of rescued dogs in care across RSPCA animal national centres and branches.

While new data from the charity* reveals that it can take up to seven times longer for some larger dog breeds to find a new home compared to smaller dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RSPCA pet behaviour expert Dr Sam Gaines said: “We urgently need homes for big dogs, who can wait seven times longer than smaller dogs to find their forever home.

Paddy the pooch

“We are in an unprecedented rehoming crisis as several large-scale cruelty and neglect cases have led to record numbers of dogs and cats in our care and are at risk of running out of space. We desperately need adopters now more than ever, so we can continue to rescue and care for the animals who need us.

“It’s the perfect storm with dogs rescued from cruelty and neglect needing longer to recover and needing more specialist homes, and at the same time, rehoming has slowed right across the welfare sector.”

Sam added: “Our unique and special dogs may not be the right pet for everyone. Some need some extra help to help them recover from their past, some are misunderstood because of the way they look, some need quiet homes with no other pets, and others need owners who can keep up with their boundless zest for life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we know the right people are out there and urgently need to hear from them.

Paddy enjoys a walk

Gentle giants, big softies and larger than life characters; we’ve got every kind of big dog, each one is unique, special and deserves a second chance of happiness.”

It is hoped that this Adoptober a forever home will be found for Paddy who is being cared for by the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & Bradford Branch.

Fay Gibbons from the branch said: “Paddy is such a wonderful boy and we can’t wait to see him in his forever home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Paddy walks really nicely on lead and really enjoys taking his time to enjoy all the sniffs when he is out. He is a steady little boy and likes to keep up with what is going on in the world. He loves to be around people and the more time is spent with him the happier he is, he likes to cuddle up on the sofa once he is settled too.

“He would like a secure garden in his new home and this will also help with his housetraining. He also enjoys playing fetch with a ball and the garden would be handy so he can do this off lead. He is a massive foody and will try anything for a treat, food is the way to his heart!”

Paddy would prefer to be the only pet in the home but he could live with older children or teenagers. He is happy to travel in the car and could be left for short periods.

As Paddy is an older boy he can be adopted on the EARS scheme if you live in the Halifax Huddersfield or Bradford area. It has lots of benefits for the adopter including reduced vet consultations fees of £7.50 and medications as cost price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Getting a pet brings a lot of joy, but before committing, it’s important to understand the costs. The RSPCA pet cost calculator can help you prepare. It’s also important to consider pet insurance to protect against unexpected costs.

To find out more about Paddy please contact the branch or complete an online application form.