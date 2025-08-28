Say ‘yes’ to new friendships at special taster events

Friendly society, Halifax Oddfellows is inviting local residents to a series of special taster events as part of its annual Friendship Month celebrations this September.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local not-for-profit group, made up of around 300 members, mostly older adults, is appealing for people to push past any uncertainty or self-doubt, and to say ‘yes’ to giving their friendly group a try.

They are kicking off their festivities with a Nibbles and Natter event on September 8, followed by Manor Heath Park walk and Cafe and a classic ‘Sports Day’ type event later in the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promising a warm welcome to any newcomers, Social Organiser for Halifax Oddfellows, Katie Caufield, said: “Trying new activities inevitably puts us in situations where we might feel uncomfortable or a little out of place – but that’s all part of the experience. People who try us always leave saying they wish they hadn’t worried so much and they were pleased they came along.

Halifax Oddfellows invites local residents to try its friendly group at special Friendship Month taster events.

“It’s easy to say ‘no’ to anything that challenges our regular habits. But these tasters have been specifically designed to put you at ease.

“Saying ‘yes’ to giving something new a try, especially a shared experience, has so many rewards, especially for wellbeing.

“Good company boosts your mood, builds your social confidence, and keeps your brain and body active. Plus, what often gets overlooked is that when you create a new circle of friends, you’re also creating a supportive network for when you might need a helping hand.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax Oddfellows has been celebrating Friendship Month since 2010, aiming to bring local people together through special taster events and to encourage the formation of new, supportive friendships.

On September 8 at 7.30pm, the group is inviting local residents to try its Nibbles and Natter for free, at The Oddfellows. Unity House, 3 Coleridge Street, Halifax HX1 2JF.

The Oddfellows also runs around 60 online social events through Zoom each month which are free and open to the general public.

Lynda Overend, from Halifax, has been a member of Halifax Oddfellows for 6 years. She said: “Oddfellows has been life changing for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You have your routine, and that’s fine, but it’s important to break out of it from time to time – to try a new café or gastro pub, walk or to have a lovely conversation with someone outside of your family or regular friendships.

“You find out so many interesting things, and have stories to share afterwards. It lifts your spirits. You should never stop learning, or challenging yourself.

“If you’re nervous, don’t be. We’ve all been there and understand how nerve-wracking it can feel. Give the event host a call beforehand and then that’s one new friend you’ve made already!”

Halifax Oddfellows is one of 96 branches of the Oddfellows, which is one of the oldest and largest friendly societies in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Society aims to improve its members’ lives through friendship and support. As well as its events, members can access a variety of benefits including care and welfare support and a travel club. There are also opportunities to take part in fundraising and volunteering initiatives.

To register an interest in attending one of Halifax Oddfellows’ Friendship Month taster events, or to find out more about the group and its activities, email [email protected], call Katie on 07572 986452, or request a Halifax Oddfellows info pack from [email protected] or 07572 986 452 or at www.friendshipmonth.com.