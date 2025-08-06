SOL PV donates solar power system to Overgate Hospice’s new build project

Overgate Hospice is proud to announce a generous pro-bono donation from solar energy experts, SOL PV. The West Yorkshire-based company are supporting the charity’s Big Build Appeal by providing and installing a full solar power system for the new hospice building.

This project is a collaboration effort between Sol PV Group and their Supply chain partners, Segen, Solar Edge Technologies and Renusol. The equipment that will play a vital role in helping the new hospice operate more sustainably and reduce long-term energy costs.

Tony Waite, owner of SOL PV, said: “Cancer has touched all of our lives in one way or another, and my wife Fiona and I are no different. Overgate Hospice holds a very special place in our hearts, and we’re incredibly proud to be supporting their new Big Build project. This is more than just a development – it’s an investment in compassion, dignity, and care for people in our community when they need it most. Overgate is doing truly remarkable work, and we’re honoured to play a small part in helping them continue that mission.”

The donation comes at a crucial stage in Overgate’s ambitious plans to build a new hospice facility that meets the growing needs of the Calderdale community. The inclusion of solar technology aligns with the charity’s commitment to building a greener, more energy-efficient hospice.

Naomi Shuttleworth and Laura Golding from Overgate with Fiona and Tony Waite of Sol PV

Laura Golding, Director of Income Generation at Overgate Hospice, added: “We are incredibly grateful to Tony and Fiona, owners of SOL PV, for this outstanding gift. Their generosity is not only helping us to build a modern, sustainable hospice for the future, but also speaks volumes about their values and commitment to supporting their community. Support like this makes a real difference to our Big Build Appeal, and we are proud to have SOL PV by our side on this journey.”

Overgate’s Big Build Appeal aims to raise the vital funds needed to create a new hospice that offers more space, greater comfort, and improved facilities for patients and their families. To find out more or to show your support, visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk.