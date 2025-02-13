Sowerby Bridge chef who cooked for Madonna is on the right lines...

A Sowerby Bridge chef who has cooked for King Charles, Princess Diana, the late Queen Elizabeth, former President Clinton and celebrities like Madonna, Rod Stewart and Simon Cowell is now preparing gourmet meals on Britain’s most luxurious train.

Classically-trained Brian Clark, 51, worked at some of the world’s top hotels and restaurants before joining the Northern Belle as Food and Beverages Director after Christmas.

And he is already drawing up a set of exciting new menus for champagne-sipping passengers who pay more than £300 to travel and dine in style on the plush 1930s Pullman-style train.

Huddersfield businessman David Pitts, who bought the Northern Belle from the iconic Orient Express group, said: “We will be setting a benchmark for other luxury train operators in Britain to follow.

“Brian has a gleaming track record in hospitality and will head the train, taking full responsibility for all aspects onboard, giving valuable support to the team.

“His passion for food is infectious and we believe he will help us raise our already-high standards even higher.”

National Traveller magazine gushed that it was “all about the food” when readers voted the Belle into their Top Ten list of the world’s poshest trains a couple of years ago.

Passengers drink their way through 7,000 bottles of champagne and 12,000 bottles of fine wine every year while travelling to various destinations around Britain.

Father-of-two Mr Clark has already drawn up plans to give diners a choice of dishes when the train makes its first steam-hauled journey of 2025 over the picturesque Settle-Carlisle line on March 1.

He said: “I have extensive experience spanning Michelin-starred restaurants, luxury hotels, high-profile events, exclusive private members’ clubs, and large-scale business catering.

“And my culinary journey has been enriched by working with renowned chefs such as Anton Edelmann, Stuart Gilles, John Campbell, Shawn Rankin, and Nigel Haworth.

“My focus is on ensuring that every dish reflects the highest levels of quality, presentation, and culinary artistry.

“Sensitive to the nuances of the local market, I adapt my cuisine and style accordingly. I set the highest standards for myself and my team.”

The Northern Belle will make several journeys from Yorkshire during 2025, starting with a steam-hauled trip over the Settle-Carlisle line from York, Leeds and Wakefield on April 5.

Then two weeks later there will be a slap-up Lunch and Afternoon Tea special from Hebden Bridge and Brighouse. Other trips during the year include Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, Glorious Goodwood, the Chelsea Flower Show and the Edinburgh Festival, as well as a Yorkshire Lunch excursion. Fares start at £365. For more details visit the website.

1 . Contributed The Champagne is on ice ... dinner is served aboard the Northern Belle Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed All aboard ... happy passengers in front of the Northern Belle train Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Music while you ear ...a waiter serves lunch while the train's resident musicians serenade passengers Photo: Submitted Photo Sales