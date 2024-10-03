Step up and Wobble - a falls prevention course
Plus Health Co are looking for people 60 years+ who are worried about falling, have fallen in the past and/or are at risk of falling in the future. Their Winter programme will begin in November and run weekly until February 2025. Classes are delivered by a highly experienced physiotherapy team, with small class numbers to make sure exercises are individualised and progressed optimally.
Plus Health Co collaborate with Age UK Calderdale and Kirklees alongside Calderdale and Hudderfield NHS Trust Community Rehabilitation teams.
If you or someone you know might be interested, please get in touch with Plus Health Co directly. They are looking for people who are able to walk short distances independently (with or without a walking aid) and are motivated to reduce their risk of falls!
Get in touch with Jen: [email protected], 01422 345088/07824 380358 or visit the website: www.plushealthcompany.co.uk
