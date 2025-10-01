Strut reloved style: Overgate’s winter charity fashion show returns with style and heart

This year’s show is anything but ordinary. Celebrating the beauty of preloved fashion, Overgate will showcase the coolest, cosiest, and most stylish autumn/winter looks sourced from their charity shops across Calderdale. Adding a special touch, the hospice’s own volunteers and staff will bring these fashions to life on the runway, combining style with spirit and community pride.

The evening will offer more than just a runway experience. Attendees can join in a lively raffle and explore a range of stalls featuring unique preloved treasures and one-of-a-kind finds from Overgate’s diverse charity shops — many of which will be available for purchase. This event perfectly blends fashion and fundraising to support the vital care provided by Overgate Hospice.

Laura Golding, this year’s returning host and Director of Income Generation at Overgate, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome back this incredible event for another amazing year! Overgate can’t wait to share laughter, good times, and unforgettable fun, all while raising funds to support the fantastic care our team provides. This year, we’re especially proud to highlight important the role of sustainable fashion which is carried out through our charity shops. Every purchase not only helps the environment but also directly supports the vital services we offer. Let’s make this year’s show the best one yet!”

Event Details:

Doors open: 5:30 PM

Show starts: 7:00 PM sharp

Tickets: £7.50

Available online and at any Overgate Charity Shop

Tickets are expected to sell fast, so attendees are encouraged to secure their places early for an evening filled with entertainment, community spirit, and a cause close to many hearts.

For more information about Overgate’s charity shops, opening times, or how to donate, visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk or call 01422 387121.