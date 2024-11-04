Suma Wholefoods and Forus Tree unite to boost reforestation and biodiversity in West Yorkshire

In an inspiring collaboration aimed at enriching local ecosystems and fighting climate change, Suma Wholefoods, Europe’s largest equal-pay worker co-op, has joined forces with Forus Tree, a social enterprise committed to reforestation and biodiversity in the Calder Valley.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suma team members headed to the hills above Mytholmroyd, rolling up their sleeves to support various reforestation tasks. This practical partnership with Forus Tree, a co-operative with over two decades of expertise in tree planting, is a critical part of Suma’s broader sustainability strategy.

The day's activities included mulching and weeding rows of horse chestnut and birch trees, vital work that enhances soil health, stabilises temperatures, and reduces topsoil erosion—key defences against the increasingly frequent heavy rains in West Yorkshire. Mulching also boosts habitat for insects and other small wildlife, adding another layer to the ecosystem’s resilience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a hearty homemade soup lunch provided by Forus Tree, the team resumed planting, introducing species like Rowan, Hawthorn, and Guelder Rose into hedgerows. These native species play a crucial role in biodiversity: Rowan, for instance, provides nectar for pollinators in spring and berries in autumn, while Hawthorn acts as a natural barrier for livestock and a shelter for birds. Guelder Rose, with its adaptability to Yorkshire’s damp climate, offers extra sustenance for wildlife.

Suma workers helping mitigate flooding by planting trees.

Ben Pearson, Suma’s Sustainability Coordinator, shared his thoughts on the day:

“Volunteering with Forus Tree is always rewarding. Spending the day preparing trees and wildflowers for growth reinforces our commitment to the local environment, and it’s fulfilling to know our efforts are making a tangible difference. If others would like to experience the same, Forus Tree holds volunteer days at their nursery in Mytholmroyd every Friday.”Through its partnership with Forus Tree, Suma is making strides to preserve West Yorkshire’s landscapes, empowering communities to engage in meaningful conservation efforts. This alliance reflects Suma’s values of sustainability, equality, and community action, and underscores their dedication to the future of local green spaces.

To learn more about the impactful work Forus Tree is doing, visit www.forustree.org. For more on Suma Wholefoods, please visit www.suma.coop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

About Suma WholefoodsFounded in 1977, Suma is not your typical food business. As a worker-owned co-operative, we’re a pioneering equal-pay collective passionate about fair, sustainable, and ethical products. Delivering over 7,000 responsibly sourced vegan and vegetarian items across the UK and globally, Suma upholds the seven cooperative principles to foster positive social change and support our suppliers and customers. By doing good, we’re hoping to spark a little change.