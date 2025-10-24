Take the ultimate leap: Skydive for Overgate Hospice and help build a future of compassionate care

Overgate Hospice is calling on all adrenaline lovers and thrill-seekers, to take on a truly unforgettable challenge in support of something far greater than the jump itself. As Overgate’s Big Build Appeal starts to take shape, this is a unique opportunity to directly contribute to the future of hospice care in Calderdale by leaping from 15,000ft.

This isn’t just freefalling through the sky at 120mph, it’s a chance to live one of life’s ultimate bucket-list adventures. With each skydive bringing Overgate closer to building a new, purpose-designed hospice that will provide more space, dignity, and comfort for local families facing life-limiting illnesses. With upgraded facilities, additional patient beds, and enhanced care environments, the new hospice will be a safe haven for generations to come.

Rebecca Ryan, Head of Fundraising and Marketing at Overgate Hospice, reflects on the impact of each Big Leap: “Every jump helps us take a giant leap closer to realising our vision for a new hospice that will transform care for Calderdale families. We’re excited to welcome all who are ready to challenge themselves for a cause that truly matters. We want everyone to feel part of this journey with us and for it to be something they remember not just for the adrenaline, but for the difference they helped create. Our team will be behind every jumper from day one, offering support, encouragement, and ideas to make their fundraising a huge success.”

The fundraising target is £500, a goal that may seem daunting at first, but the Overgate Fundraising Team will support every participant throughout their journey. From engaging local events to creative digital campaigns, the team will help skydivers find the perfect approach to reach their target and make the experience both impactful and enjoyable.

The Big Leap!

Georgia Viney, member of the Fundraising team at Overgate Hospice took part in the challenge back in 2023 and shares her thoughts on this incredible experience, “Jumping out of that plane was a mix of nerves and pure exhilaration, an experience I’ll never forget! We’ve always supported Overgate because our family has seen firsthand the incredible care they provide, so it felt amazing to give something back. Fundraising wasn’t difficult at all, once people heard what we were doing and saw our JustGiving page, the support just poured in. We held raffles, created an Easter hamper, and received so many generous sponsorship donations, it was great knowing every penny was helping towards the Hospice."

Useful Information!

Jump dates for 2026 are now open: Saturday 27th June, Sunday 26th July, and Saturday 22nd August.

A 2025 date can be arranged on request

All jumps take place at Skydive Hibaldstow—one of the UK’s top centres known for its safety and expertise.

Participants must be aged 16 or over (parental consent required for under-18s).

Maximum weight is 100kg (15.7 stone).

A £15 surcharge applies for those weighing between 95–100kg.

The registration fee is £49.

With every brave jumper, Overgate moves one step closer to a hospice that meets the growing needs of its community with the dignity, respect, and love every patient deserves.

To sign up or find out more, contact Overgate Hospice’s Fundraising Team on 01422 387121 or email [email protected].