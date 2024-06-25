The Guinness Partnership help fund men’s mental health charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Guinness Partnership, one of England’s largest housing associations, is pleased to announce they are supporting Andy’s Man Club to help fund their work around men’s mental health.

Andy’s Man Club is a men’s suicide prevention charity, offering free peer-to-peer support groups both in-person and online. They aim to end the stigma surrounding men’s mental health and help men through the power of conversation.

Over the next two years Guinness is providing funding to Andy’s Man Club towards their costs in running over 150 weekly sessions across the UK, benefitting both Guinness residents and the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Hamlin, Senior Community Partnership Manager at The Guinness Partnership said: “We are extremely pleased to help fund Andy’s Man Club, to support their work around men’s mental health. This is a valuable service which enables those who require help and support, to get it when needed.”

Andy's Man Club

Lucas Whitehead, Head of Marketing & Partnerships at Andy’s Man Club said: "As a donation-led charity we are delighted and extremely grateful to have received financial support from The Guinness Partnership. We are an awareness-focused charity, and this support will enable us to open new locations, further support our existing locations and reach more men in need."