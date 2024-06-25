The Guinness Partnership help fund men’s mental health charity
Andy’s Man Club is a men’s suicide prevention charity, offering free peer-to-peer support groups both in-person and online. They aim to end the stigma surrounding men’s mental health and help men through the power of conversation.
Over the next two years Guinness is providing funding to Andy’s Man Club towards their costs in running over 150 weekly sessions across the UK, benefitting both Guinness residents and the wider community.
Brian Hamlin, Senior Community Partnership Manager at The Guinness Partnership said: “We are extremely pleased to help fund Andy’s Man Club, to support their work around men’s mental health. This is a valuable service which enables those who require help and support, to get it when needed.”
Lucas Whitehead, Head of Marketing & Partnerships at Andy’s Man Club said: "As a donation-led charity we are delighted and extremely grateful to have received financial support from The Guinness Partnership. We are an awareness-focused charity, and this support will enable us to open new locations, further support our existing locations and reach more men in need."
The club takes its name from Andrew Roberts, who sadly took his own life at the age of 23 years old. It was formed in 2016 when nine men met in a small room in the Yorkshire town of Halifax with the aim of talking through their issues and helping each other deal with their mental health.
