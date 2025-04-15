The Outback hosts a superb spring family festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was a fantastic day at The Outback’s Spring Family Festival. A vibrant, fun-filled celebration of Spring that brought together over 400 visitors!

Held in the heart of Park ward at The Outback Community Kitchen & Garden, the festival offered something for everyone. From arts and crafts, face painting and henna to music, delicious food and more.

The event was organised by Halifax Opportunities Trust and Calderdale Cancer Aware, with funding support from CultureDale. It was a day that was a true celebration of nature, creativity, and community spirit.

The Outback is more than just a green space. It’s a place for connection, wellbeing, and learning and such an important part of Halifax Opportunities Trust and Park ward.

The Outback Community Kitchen & Garden.

Whether visitors came to the event to play, dance, or simply relax in the sunshine, the festival was a beautiful reminder of the fun we can have when people come together.

Rachel Porter, a Cancer Community Engagement Manager for Calderdale Cancer Aware, had this to say.

“The Calderdale Cancer Aware team have been having some very important conversations with the communities of Park ward and the wider Halifax area and it was such an honour to create an event to uplift the community alongside The Outback and Culturedale. It’s important to make conversation around cancer not feel like it’s something that should be whispered and bringing people together for events like this where we can have open conversations are hugely important.”

Everyone that attended had a wonderful time and hopefully we'll see you at the next event.

Spring Family Festival at The Outback Community Kitchen & Garden.

You can find out more about Calderdale Cancer Aware here:

You can find out more about The Outback Community Kitchen and Garden and Calderdale Cancer Aware on the HOT website.

If you’d like to book The Outback for an event, or just find out more about it, please email [email protected].

