This year the sun shone on the Hebden Bridge Twinning Society Garden Party!

For the first time in several years the sun shone on the Hebden Bridge Twinning Society Annual Garden Party on Sunday June 23.

Instead of sheltering from the rain indoors we basked in the sun eating cake in Chris & John's wonderful garden in Mytholmroyd. The flowers and shrubs were flowering beautifully and the vegetables enviably robust.

There was a modest charge for the event plus a raffle, which together made £140 for the twinning society. The money raised as ever will be used to entertain our friends from St Pol-sur-Ternoise and Warstein when they visit Hebden Bridge in 2025.

