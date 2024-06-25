This year the sun shone on the Hebden Bridge Twinning Society Garden Party!
Instead of sheltering from the rain indoors we basked in the sun eating cake in Chris & John's wonderful garden in Mytholmroyd. The flowers and shrubs were flowering beautifully and the vegetables enviably robust.
There was a modest charge for the event plus a raffle, which together made £140 for the twinning society. The money raised as ever will be used to entertain our friends from St Pol-sur-Ternoise and Warstein when they visit Hebden Bridge in 2025.
New members are always welcome to the HBTS! Contact Jane Jackson on [email protected] if you would like to join us.
