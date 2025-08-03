Thought for the Week by Rev Michelle Petch: The Lord is My Shepherd
It was a hot, sunny day and there were fields of sheep all around.
Psalm 23 is a very well-known and well- loved psalm. Many of you, I’m sure, will be familiar with it in one form or another.
It begins The Lord is my shepherd I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures.
The sung version to the tune Crimond is a favourite hymn for many people, and a popular choice especially at funerals.
The psalmist paints a picture of God as a good shepherd, leading his flock through the green pastures, by the still waters and through the darkest valley.
It suggests the idea of life as a journey, in which we go through good times and bad times.
I’m sure we can all think of times in our life when things have been going well and it has been like walking through lush, green pastures and beside cool, still waters.
Equally, I’m sure we can also think of difficult times when it felt like walking through the darkest valley of shadows and death.
In the New Testament Jesus calls himself The Good Shepherd and so brings the hope and promise that however we are feeling, and wherever the path of life takes us, he is always alongside us to guide us, to show the way and to bring comfort and eternal rest.
Rev Michelle Petch, Vicar of Rastrick