Todmorden Information Centre calls for community support: Volunteers needed more than ever
The Todmorden Information Centre, a not-for-profit organisation, has long been a cornerstone of the town. It provides information on local attractions, events, and services. It also supports local businesses and acts as a hub for community engagement. However, like many community organisations, the Centre is experiencing difficulties accessing grant funding, which is crucial to its operation.
"Grant funding is becoming increasingly competitive, and with reductions in funds that have been given, we are more reliant than ever on the support of our community," says Cynthia Murray, Chair of the Trust. "Volunteers play a vital role in helping us to continue offering our services, and their contribution is invaluable."
Volunteer Ambassador Role
Volunteer Ambassadors will be the friendly face of Todmorden, welcoming visitors and residents and providing them with information about the town and surrounding area. Duties will include:
- Greeting visitors and providing a warm welcome
- Answering enquiries and offering advice
- Promoting local attractions and businesses
- Selling tickets and merchandise
- Maintaining displays and information
- Assisting with administrative tasks
Skills and Qualities
The Centre is seeking individuals with excellent communication skills, a friendly and approachable demeanour, good local knowledge, and customer service skills. IT literacy, teamwork, reliability, and initiative are also important. Full training will be provided.
Commitment Required
The Information Centre is open Monday through Saturday from 10am to 3pm. Volunteer Ambassadors are needed to cover shifts of either half a day (10am—12:30pm or 12:30pm—3pm) or a full day (10am—3pm). While there is no strict minimum commitment, regular availability is preferred.
Benefits of Volunteering
Volunteering at the Todmorden Information Centre offers a range of benefits, including:
- Making a difference in the community
- Gaining valuable experience and developing new skills
- Meeting new people and expanding your social network
- Learning about local history and heritage
- Boosting your CV
- Being part of a friendly and supportive team
Accessibility
The Todmorden Information Centre is committed to providing an accessible environment. The Centre is wheelchair accessible, and reasonable adjustments can be made to accommodate the needs of volunteers with disabilities.
"We urge anyone who is passionate about Todmorden and wants to make a difference to consider volunteering with us," says Jacqui Matthews, Manager. "Your support is more critical than ever in helping us to continue serving our community."
How to Apply
Interested individuals are encouraged to visit the Todmorden Information Centre at 15 Burnley Road, Todmorden or contact Jacqui Matthews on 01706 818181 or [email protected] to learn more about volunteering opportunities.
About Todmorden Information Centre
The Todmorden Information Centre is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to providing information and support to visitors and residents of Todmorden. The Centre promotes local attractions, supports local businesses, and acts as a hub for community engagement.