Travel with Katie Butler of Total Travel: Ryanair goes fully digital - what you need to know about boarding pass changes

A big change is coming for Ryanair passengers this month, and it is worth getting to grips with what’s new. Ryanair will move to 100% digital boarding passes, meaning that traditional paper boarding passes will no longer be issued when you check in online.

So, what exactly does this mean for you and how will it work? Quite simply it is the end of paper passes. From Wednesday 12th November, every passenger who checks in online will receive their Digital Boarding Pass (DBP) directly to their Ryanair App. You will still check in online as usual, either on the Ryanair website or via the app and your pass will appear automatically once you’ve completed the process.

You can then use this digital pass to go through airport security and to board your flight. Ryanair will continue to send reminder emails 48 and 24 hours before your flight to prompt you to check in. However, if you arrive at the airport without having checked in online, the usual airport check-in fee will of course still apply, so it is definitely worth making sure you have done it in advance.

For many travellers, it should make things smoother and more efficient, “hassle-free travel” as Ryanair puts it: quicker, easier, and with less to worry about printing before you leave home. However, we of course know that not everyone has access to a phone compatible with the app. Understandably and like many of our own customers you may be worried about what happens if technology lets you down. Ryanair has confirmed several reassurances:

If you have checked in online but lose your smartphone or tablet, or it runs out of battery, you can get a free replacement boarding pass at the airport. Even if your device fails after you have gone through security, airport staff can still help you board, as your details are already on their system. For those who don’t own a smartphone or tablet, as long as you have checked in online, you will also receive a free paper boarding pass at the airport. The digital passes will also be available offline, so once you’ve checked in, your pass will stay visible in the app even if the airport Wi-Fi isn’t great or you have no mobile data.

Check-in and ticket desks will still exist at airports, but the familiar boarding pass re-issue fee will disappear for anyone who has already checked in online. So, the main message is simple: make sure you check in online before arriving at the airport. For our own customers, don’t worry, if you have booked through one of our branches, we will guide you through the process to make sure everything runs smoothly. As long as you have completed your online check-in, you will be able to collect a paper boarding pass at the airport if you prefer that extra peace of mind.

And finally, a quick note from us: this week marks an exciting milestone as we roll out our brand-new booking software and systems across our three branches in Heckmondwike, Ossett, and Brighouse. Please bear with us if things take a tiny bit longer while we get used to the new system — it’s been a long time coming, but once it’s fully up and running, it will mean more efficient service and lovely, improved paperwork for our customers.