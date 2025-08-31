Ukrainian Independence Day celebrated at Halifax Minster

Ukrainians and people from Calderdale gathered at Halifax Minster to mark Ukrainian Independence Day. Thirty-four years ago, on 24th August 1991, over 90% of the Ukrainian nation voted for independence from Russia and for Ukrainian to become the state language.

Mr Bohdan Kurylak gave an opening address on behalf of the Ukrainian Catholic Parish Committee and the Halifax Branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain.

Joint prayers for peace and remembrance of the fallen were led by Canon Hilary Barber of Halifax Minster and Father Yaroslav Riy of the Ukrainian Catholic Church.

Speeches followed from the Lord Mayor, Councillor Stephen Leigh, and Councillor Silvia Dacre, who stood in for the Leader of the Council, Jane Scullion.

As part of the celebrations, Mr Roman Suchyj presented a speech entitled “We Are Ukraine”, about the Ukrainian struggle for independence. Mrs Darka Pratt recited poetry by Wasyl Symonenko, a Ukrainian poet who was part of the “Sixties” literary movement. These writers were often arrested and persecuted by the Russian secret services for their defence of Ukraine. Symonenko was brutally beaten and later died from his injuries.

The celebrations concluded with songs performed by soloist Ms Vikki Rokova. She sang “There by the Poplar Trees”, a song about fallen soldiers, and the modern piece “Let’s Sing for Ukraine.”

Mr Bohdan Kurylak then invited the Lord Mayor to lay a wreath in memory of all the fallen soldiers in the ongoing war with Russia. Father Riy led the hymn “God is Great.”

As this was Father Riy’s final service in Halifax before returning to Ukraine, he was presented with farewell gifts from the Halifax Ukrainian community.

The event concluded with the Ukrainian national anthem, “Ukraine Has Not Yet Died.”

A buffet was kindly prepared by the Halifax Minster Ladies.