Urgent appeal to open doors to new Leeds Baby Bank centre

Leeds Baby Bank has announced an urgent appeal for the final £60,000 needed to open the doors to its enormous new home in July and start helping families in poverty again.

The appeal comes just a day after a national newspaper reported that child poverty has reached record highs and more families than ever are turning to baby banks. The Independent on Sunday found the number of items distributed by baby banks more than doubled in a year.

"It's a stark reality that 40,000 children in our city are living in absolute poverty," said Leeds Baby Bank founder, Chantal Nogbu. “We exist to ensure no child in Leeds goes without because of poverty, but lately we have been overwhelmed by the number of people needing our support. Currently we have over 200 families needing help and have made the heart-breaking decision to close our waiting list.

"That’s why we are delighted to have found a new home around four times the size of our old one and it will mean we can expand our support enormously! The rush is now on so we can open our doors. It’s imperative we are back up and running as soon as possible.”

The charity is appealing for funds to help make their new centre in Armley safe, furnished and equipped for families. A Go Fund Me page has been launched with a target of £60,000, to buy items like warehouse racking for pre-loved items, large tables for volunteers to sort donations, signage so families can find the baby bank easily.

With enough responses, Leeds Baby Bank will once again open to families needing support from mid-July.

The new centre will also allow Leeds Baby Bank to expand the services it offers. Families will be able to visit in person to collect the new and pre-loved items they need to care for their child.

Chantal adds: “The new building will make it possible for us to host groups too, from toddler sessions to baby first aid classes, combating isolation and fostering essential parenting skills. And as we get to know our families well, we can help work with our partners to help families tackle their unique housing, employment and money difficulties, to break the cycle of poverty.”