Volunteers: The beating heart of Overgate Hospice

Together, Overgate’s volunteers give over 2,000 hours each week, supporting everything from clinical care and complementary therapies to retail, events, and administration. These selfless individuals truly form the backbone of Overgate’s mission to provide compassionate care to the Calderdale community.

Sarah Page, Head of Volunteering Services at The Hospice, expresses heartfelt appreciation for the vital role volunteers play: “Many of the services and care we provide simply wouldn’t exist without our volunteers. They bring heart, humanity, and warmth into everything they do, often in ways that go unseen.

"Whether supporting patients on our Inpatient Unit, working in our shops, providing therapeutic treatments, sorting donations, or even supporting events—they make it all possible.

"Their commitment allows us to stretch our resources further and brings true sense of community felt by everyone who comes through our doors. They’re not just helping the Hospice—they’re helping build a kinder, more connected Calderdale.”

Every volunteer at Overgate carries a unique and meaningful story that enriches the support they provide to others facing similar challenges.

Susan, a current volunteer, shares her moving journey: “I first heard of Overgate in 2020 when my husband, Steve, became seriously ill. After a hospital stay with COVID, we thought he was recovering until he was readmitted and diagnosed with advanced cancer.

"Visiting him was initially impossible due to restrictions, but when he was moved to Overgate Hospice on New Year’s Day, we finally had the chance to be together. He passed away peacefully four days later.

"Being at Overgate made all the difference. Unlike the hospital, I could stay by Steve’s side, and our family could visit, giving us precious time together. The small gestures, like the nurses lovingly caring for his hair—something he always cherished—brought comfort when we needed it most. Knowing he was treated with such dignity has helped me through my grief.

"Volunteering at Overgate’s charity shop eventually led me to a role at the Hospice reception, where I now enjoy welcoming visitors and offering support. My own experience helps me connect with others who may need a listening ear. I’m really looking forward to the new Hospice building, with its larger, more private reception and individual rooms, offering families the peaceful space they deserve during difficult times.”

Overgate Hospice warmly invites anyone interested in making a difference to join their volunteer team. Whether able to commit regularly or offer occasional support, every hour makes a meaningful impact. No prior experience is necessary—just a caring heart and a desire to support the Calderdale community.

Overgate invites the community to join them at a drop in event on Saturday, October 18, between 1:30pm and 3:30pm.