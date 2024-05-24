Way of the Roses for Young Lives vs Cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Between the 1st - 3rd June 2024 five long time female fitness friends are cycling the Way of the Roses (C2C) in the memory of an inspirational lady whose life was cut too short by cancer. Prior to Lynn passing she requested that the proceeds from charity fundraising for the ride go to Young Lives vs Cancer! Most of us have never cycled 170 miles before so the training and challenge is far away from our comfort zone of a CrossFit gym.

Lynn's Story

Back In April 2023, our world was shattered when Carols beloved mother Lynn received the devastating news of a terminal cancer diagnosis. The doctors painted a grim picture, saying she might not even make it to her Golden Wedding Anniversary in December, let alone Christmas. But Lynn, a true warrior, defied all odds and continued to fight on without a single complaint till April this year.

Determined to honour her strength and resilience, four of Carols closest friends - Susannah Jeffs, Katie Seal, Kate Doughty, Anna Law - along with Carol are cycling the Way of The Roses - a 170-mile bike ride - in memory of Lynn and her chosen charity: Young Lives vs Cancer. Lynn chose this charity as she would prefer us to raise funds for one of the smaller cancer charities.

Our team

Mum, Wife, Grandma, Aunty, Mrs Taylor, Brown Owl, Lynn. However you met Lynn, whether in the UK, or over in Spain where she spent many happy years after retiring. I’m sure everyone would agree she is one strong lady and that she didnt give up without a fight.

When a child is diagnosed with cancer life becomes full of fear, for them and their family. Fear of treatment, but also of families being torn apart, overwhelming money worries, of having nowhere to turn, no one to talk to.

At Young Lives vs Cancer, we help families find the strength to face whatever cancer throws at them. But every day 12 more children and young people hear the devastating news they have cancer. We’ll face it all together – but we can’t do it without you.