‘We’re building a future’ – West Yorkshire tree planting scheme celebrates first year

The pioneering restoration project will reduce wildfires and prevent flooding in the Upper Calder and Colne catchment areas

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers from West Yorkshire have spoken of their pride at being involved in a major tree-planting scheme, as the landscape restoration project celebrates its first anniversary.

Landscapes for Water is a partnership between the National Trust, Yorkshire Water, White Rose Forest, West Yorkshire Combined Authority and the Woodland Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim is to plant over 300,000 trees and install 3,500 leaky dams in the Upper Calder and Colne catchments, at sites such as Marsden Moor and Ryburn Reservoir.

Part of the tree-planting scheme at Ryburn Reservoir

These initiatives not only aim to slow the flow of water off the steep valleys, reducing flood risk in downstream urban centres such as Halifax and Huddersfield, but they also look to increase biodiversity, capture carbon, reduce wildfire risks and improve water quality.

For Yorkshire Water rangers Nick Stead, 49, and Morgan Matthews, 23, being involved in a project which will help to protect local homes came as a surprise – but it is something they have embraced.

“We’re not just planting trees; we’re building a future,” says Nick, 49, who lives in Bradford. “Climate change is something everyone’s aware of, but projects like this show that we can take action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My son is 17, and his generation is really worried about the future,” says the former canal lock keeper. “Being able to show him that real, positive change is happening makes me incredibly proud.”

One of the leaky damns installed to slow the flow of water

For Morgan, 23, who lives in Huddersfield, a key part of the project is the multiple benefits it brings to both local people and the environment.

“We always say we’re ‘re-wetting’ the moors,” Morgan explains. “It’s about restoring these landscapes so they can hold more water, reduce wildfires, and prevent floods. The work we’re doing today will have benefits for decades to come.”

A key part of Landscapes for Water is getting local people involved with the restoration work. Adam Nowak is volunteer and community officer at the National Trust and says they have already worked with nearly 1,500 children across eight schools – with many more planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Most of the schools and community groups we work with are downstream from these projects, so pupils, teachers and members of the public there have been directly affected by flooding,” Adam, a former primary school teacher, says.

Yorkshire Water rangers Nick Stead, 49, and Morgan Matthews, 23 at Ryburn Reservoir

“To be able to get them excited about this work – and they do absolutely love getting out of the classroom and getting their hands dirty – is so rewarding.

“But it’s also valuable because it makes that link in their minds between impacts and solutions. In a world where children often feel anxious about the future, it’s important to give them ownership of the countryside around them.

“The same goes for other communities we’ve worked with who don’t always come out into the countryside, even though it’s on their doorstep.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morgan and Nick agree: “We do a fun experiment called ‘bog in a box’ to show kids how peat bogs absorb water,” Nick says. “When they go home and tell their parents what they’ve learned, it spreads awareness in the community.”

Beyond the classroom, the rangers also work alongside the community team, local residents and volunteers to create new woodlands at sites such as Ryburn Reservoir.

“It’s great seeing people take pride in their local environment,” says Morgan. “In 10 or 20 years, they’ll be able to walk past these trees and say, ‘I planted that’. That connection to nature is so important.”

As the Landscapes for Water project moves into its second year, the rangers remain committed to its success. “This isn’t just about planting trees and walking away,” Morgan continues.

“This landscape will need ongoing care, and we’re excited to be part of something that will continue to grow and benefit people for years to come.”