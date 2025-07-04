Yorkshire Dales Mighty Hikers raise £848,000 for Macmillan to support people living with cancer

More than 2,180 hikers did something Mighty for Macmillan over the weekend of 28 June, by taking on the charity’s Yorkshire Dales Mighty Hike.

Tackling challenging terrain, the Mighty Hikers walked either 13 or 26 miles in the beautiful Yorkshire Dales National Park and raised £848,000 so far to help fund vital Macmillan information and support services for people living with cancer.

Genevieve Noglik, 85 - the oldest female Mighty Hiker this year - took on the Yorkshire Dales half marathon and said of her experience:

“I really enjoyed the walk. It was a bit challenging in places but with lovely scenery, nice villages and good weather. We were well supported with food and drinks.

“Why I took part? A flyer came one day, and my son came the following day and saw it. He immediately booked himself, his wife and two children to do the Mighty Hike. Not wanting to be left out and hoping I could encourage my daughter-in-law, who is not a walker, I signed up as well.

“I haven't walked more than 8 miles for several years. Hopefully I will still be able to do it again next year at 86!”

Another hiker, Claire, said: “What an incredible day from start to finish. My first Mighty Hike and it won't be the last. Well done everyone. Big thank you to all the staff and volunteers for looking after us all.”

Helen Hancock, Challenge Events Team Manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, says:

“The thousands of people taking part in Macmillan Mighty Hikes across the UK this summer really are an incredible community. We want to say a massive thank you to everyone involved for their amazing support and for braving the breathtakingly beautiful, but physically challenging Yorkshire Dales Mighty Hike.

“So far, the 2,186 Mighty Hikers from across the UK have raised an incredible £848,000! We’re so very grateful for everyone’s efforts to raise vital funds for Macmillan and our work to support people living with cancer.

“The waiting list for our 2026 Yorkshire Dales Mighty Hike is now open and there are still some places available at a small number of our other Macmillan Mighty Hikes this summer, so sign up now at mightyhikes.macmillan.org.uk.”

The number of people living with cancer in the UK has surged to almost 3.5 million, the highest figure ever reported for the UKi. Every penny raised by mighty hikers will help Macmillan go the extra mile to do whatever it takes for people living with cancer, whoever and wherever they are.

Of the money raised, £848,000 could support the Cancer Information and Support Team on our Macmillan Support Line for five months. In this time, they could support more than 15,000 people affected by cancer who want questions answered or who need practical or financial support.

Macmillan Mighty Hikes are a series of one-day half and full marathon fundraising hikes, running from May through to September in some of the most beautiful parts of the UK. This year, Macmillan Mighty Hikes will be taking place in 12 stunning locations across all four UK nations.

2025 is also a special year for everyone involved as it marks the 10th anniversary of the series, which began in 2015 and has raised a total of £70 million for people living with cancer since it began. This year we have over 34,000 hikers registered making it the biggest ever for Mighty Hikes.

Last year, 24,000 people walked over 438,000 miles between them to raise £10.7 million as part of the Mighty Hikes series, all with their own reasons for taking part.

​