Yorkshire Dental Suite saves famous Leeds United mural ahead of fourth anniversary

In time for the iconic mural's four-year anniversary, Yorkshire Dental Suite Guiseley - home of the artwork - are undertaking important repairs to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the local community.

Created by local artist Phil Harris and officially unveiled in 2021, the mural was originally painted on the side of the Yorkshire Rose Pub in Guiseley as a vibrant tribute to Leeds United. Now located on the Yorkshire Dental Suite building, it has become a well-known local landmark - celebrating community pride and serving as a lasting point of connection and inspiration for residents and fans alike.

Yorkshire Dental Suite recognises the mural’s significant cultural and community value and is committed to restoring this treasured piece of public art. Due to wear, recent storm damage and environmental factors, parts of the mural have begun to show signs of deterioration, presenting potential safety hazards that could cause harm to pedestrians, visitors, or vehicles in the adjacent car park.

“We want to ensure that the mural remains safe and a beautiful part of the community for years to come,” Harry Griffiths, Brand Manager at Yorkshire Dental Suite commented. “Our aim is to carry out repairs that not only protect passersby but also honour the spirit of the mural and its place in Guiseley’s heritage.”

In addition to the immediate repair work, Yorkshire Dental Suite is actively exploring plans for the long-term preservation of the mural.

The clinic invites local residents and Leeds United supporters to stay engaged with the project, underscoring the shared commitment to safeguarding a landmark that brings the community together.